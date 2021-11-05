Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 05 Nov 2021 00:00GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Oversold

21 HR EMA

0.9128

55 HR EMA

0.9128

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9194 - Last Thur's high.

0.9175 - Last Fri's high.

0.9151 - Wed's high.

Support

0.9106 - Wed's low.

0.9088 - Tue's 12-week low.

0.9052 - Aug 05 low.

USD/CHF - 0.9127.. Dlr continued to remain range-bound in directionless Thur's trading as focus was on other G7 currencies. Price edged higher fm 0.9112 (Asia) to 0.9143 in Europe, then 0.9144 in NY morning b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. As price has ratcheted lower after rebounding to 0.9368 in Oct, last week's weakness to a 7- week 0.9103 may head twd 0.9019 but o/sold readings on daily oscillators should keep price abv 0.8927 and bring rebound in early Nov. Abv 0.9272/72, 0.9369 again.

Today, DLR's retreat fm 0.9151 to 0.9106 Wed n y'day's sideways move suggests choppy swings abv Mon's 12-week trough at 0.9088 would continue, abv 0.9151 would bring stronger gain to 0.9175, reckon 0.9194 should cap upside. Only below 0.9106 risks 0.9088, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv 0.9065/70.