Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Oct 2021 00:06GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
0.9282
55 HR EMA
0.9282
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9368 - Last Thur's high.
0.9337 - Last Fri's high.
0.9307 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9260 - Tue's Euroepan low.
0.9231 - Mon's low.
0.9216 - Sep 22 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9275.. Although dlr caught a bid ahead of Wed open n penetrated Tue's 0.9287 top to session highs of 0.9307 (Europe) due to initial gain in US yields, price retreated to 0.9272 in NY as US stocks staged a strong rebound.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, having said that, last week's gain to 0.9368 suggests pullback fm 0.94 72 over n would re-test this key res in mid-Oct. Only below 0.9216 risks 0.9019.
Today, dlr's rebound fm 0.9231 (Mon) to 0.9307 suggests 1st leg of correct ion fm last Thur's 5-1/2 month 0.9368 peak has ended n subsequent retreat would bring consolidation b4 prospect of further headway twd 0.9337 but 0.9368 should remain intact ahead of Fri's US jobs report. Only below 0.9231 risks 0.9211/16.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755 awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.