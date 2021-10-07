Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Oct 2021 00:06GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

0.9282

55 HR EMA

0.9282

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

42

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9368 - Last Thur's high.

0.9337 - Last Fri's high.

0.9307 - Wed's high.

Support

0.9260 - Tue's Euroepan low.

0.9231 - Mon's low.

0.9216 - Sep 22 low.

USD/CHF - 0.9275.. Although dlr caught a bid ahead of Wed open n penetrated Tue's 0.9287 top to session highs of 0.9307 (Europe) due to initial gain in US yields, price retreated to 0.9272 in NY as US stocks staged a strong rebound.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, having said that, last week's gain to 0.9368 suggests pullback fm 0.94 72 over n would re-test this key res in mid-Oct. Only below 0.9216 risks 0.9019.

Today, dlr's rebound fm 0.9231 (Mon) to 0.9307 suggests 1st leg of correct ion fm last Thur's 5-1/2 month 0.9368 peak has ended n subsequent retreat would bring consolidation b4 prospect of further headway twd 0.9337 but 0.9368 should remain intact ahead of Fri's US jobs report. Only below 0.9231 risks 0.9211/16.