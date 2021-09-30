Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Sep 2021 00:29GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9326
55 HR EMA
0.9302
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
0.9448 - 1.236 ext. of 0.8927-0.9274 fm 0.9019.
0.9375 - Mar 09 high.
0.9355 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9332 - Prev. Sep high (20th).
0.9281 - Wed's low.
0.9267 - Tue's NY low.
USD/CHF - 0.9340.. Dlr moved narrowly with a firm bias in Asia y'day n briefly climbed abv Tue's 0.9301 top to 0.9306 in Europe b4 retreating to 0.9281 on cross-buying in CHF, price later rallied to a near 6-month 0.9355 top in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on CHF buying signals temporary top is made, having said that, last Mon's gain to 0.9332 n Wed's break abv there suggests pullback fm 0.9472 over n would re-test this key res in early Oct.
Today, dlr's break of previous Sep's 0.9332 top to 0.9355 confirms recent erratic rise fm 0.8927 (Jun) has finally resumed n would head to 0.9375, o/bot readings on hourly indicators may cap price at 0.9400/10. Only daily close below 0.9332 signals temp. top is made, risks 0.9301/06, break, 0.9267/70 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
