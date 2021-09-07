Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Sep 2021 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9152
55 HR EMA
0.9150
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot.
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
0.9206 - Aug 19 high.
0.9189 - Last week's high (Wed).
0.9168 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9115 - Last Tue's low.
0.9101 - Aug 17 low.
0.9077 - Aug 05 high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9150.. Dlr found renewed buying at 0.9132 in NZ on Mon n rose steadily in Asia on broad-based usd's strength n gain in eur/chf, price later hit session highs of 0.9168 in holiday-thinned N. American trading b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9242 n then decline to 0.9101 in mid-Aug would bring choppy swings. Abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain twd 0.9472 in Sep.
Today, although Mon's rebound to 0.9168 suggests price would continue to gyrate inside recent 0.9101-0.9206 range would continue, intra-day retreat signals downside bias remains but below 0.9101/02 sup needed to extend recent fall twd 0.9077 later this week. Only abv 0.9168 risks 0.9189, break, 0.9199/04.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is falling back towards 1.1850, as the US dollar moves higher in tandem with the Treasury yields amid a better mood. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD drops towards 1.3800 amid USD rebound, BOE's Saunders
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, as the US dollar strengthens with yields. The cable shrugs off hawkish comments from the BOE policymaker Saunders and fresh Brexit optimism. The focus remains on the USD price-action amid a light data docket.
XAU/USD corrects further to test 100-DMA amid firmer yields
Amid a data light docket and return of full markets on Tuesday, gold price is extending its corrective pullback from two-month highs of $1834.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
Can Tesla hold above key $730 support?
Tesla stock was pretty quiet on Friday as jobs data was poor. Market unsure of its next direction and so is Tesla. TSLA stock needs to hold key $730 support.