Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 07 Sep 2021 00:03GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9152

55 HR EMA

0.9150

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot.

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

0.9206 - Aug 19 high.

0.9189 - Last week's high (Wed).

0.9168 - Mon's high.

Support

0.9115 - Last Tue's low.

0.9101 - Aug 17 low.

0.9077 - Aug 05 high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9150.. Dlr found renewed buying at 0.9132 in NZ on Mon n rose steadily in Asia on broad-based usd's strength n gain in eur/chf, price later hit session highs of 0.9168 in holiday-thinned N. American trading b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9242 n then decline to 0.9101 in mid-Aug would bring choppy swings. Abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain twd 0.9472 in Sep.

Today, although Mon's rebound to 0.9168 suggests price would continue to gyrate inside recent 0.9101-0.9206 range would continue, intra-day retreat signals downside bias remains but below 0.9101/02 sup needed to extend recent fall twd 0.9077 later this week. Only abv 0.9168 risks 0.9189, break, 0.9199/04.