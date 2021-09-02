Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 02 Sep 2021 00:46GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9157
55 HR EMA
0.9156
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
0.9242 - Aug's 1-month high (11th).
0.9206 - Aug 19 high.
0.9189 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9115 - Tue's low.
0.9101 - Aug 17 low.
0.9077 - Aug 05 high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9153.. Dlr traded with a firm bias in Asia on Wed n rose to session highs of 0.9189 at European open, however, price then erased its gain n fell to 0.9140 in NY morning on downbeat U.S. ADP payrolls n falling U.S. yields.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broadbased usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9242 n then decline to 0.9101 in mid-Aug would bring choppy swings. Abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain twd 0.9472 in Sep.
Today, although Wed's retreat fm 0.9189 suggests further choppy trading inside recent 0.9101-0.9206 range would continue with downside bias, only below lower lvl would extend decline fm 0.9242 (Aug) to 0.9077 which should hold. On the upside, abv 0.9206 would yield gain to 0.9237/42 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3800 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3775, as the US dollar finds its feet after the ADP-led slide. The pair also bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit jitters and looming covid concerns. All eyes remain focused on Friday's NFP release.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.