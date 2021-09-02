Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 02 Sep 2021 00:46GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9157

55 HR EMA

0.9156

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

0.9242 - Aug's 1-month high (11th).

0.9206 - Aug 19 high.

0.9189 - Wed's high.

Support

0.9115 - Tue's low.

0.9101 - Aug 17 low.

0.9077 - Aug 05 high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9153.. Dlr traded with a firm bias in Asia on Wed n rose to session highs of 0.9189 at European open, however, price then erased its gain n fell to 0.9140 in NY morning on downbeat U.S. ADP payrolls n falling U.S. yields.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broadbased usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9242 n then decline to 0.9101 in mid-Aug would bring choppy swings. Abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain twd 0.9472 in Sep.

Today, although Wed's retreat fm 0.9189 suggests further choppy trading inside recent 0.9101-0.9206 range would continue with downside bias, only below lower lvl would extend decline fm 0.9242 (Aug) to 0.9077 which should hold. On the upside, abv 0.9206 would yield gain to 0.9237/42 later.