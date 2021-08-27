Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 27 Aug 2021 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9171
55 HR EMA
0.9158
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9274 - Jul 02 high.
0.9242 - Aug high (11th).
0.9206 - Last week's high (Thur).
Support
0.9141 - Thur's hourly sup.
0.9125 - Wed's low.
0.9101 - Last Tue's low.
USD/CHF - 0.9181.. Dlr traded with a firm undertone in Asia on Thur n jumped to 0.9176 in Europe on cross-selling in chf b4 retreating to 0.9154. Usd later rallied to session highs at 0.9192 on hawkish comments fm Fed officials.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9242 n then decline to 0.9101 last week would bring choppy swings. Abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain twd 0.9472 in Sep.
Today, as Thur's gain to 0.9192 suggests choppy trading abv 0.9101 would continue n abv last Thur's 0.9206 high would bring gain to Aug's 1-month 0.9242 top, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators would cap price below Jul's peak at 0.9274. Only below 0.9141 indicates top is made, risks 0.9125, break, 0.9101.
