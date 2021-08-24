Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 23 Aug 2021 23:56GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9140
55 HR EMA
0.9155
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Getting o/sold
13 HR RSI
35
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
0.9206 - Last week's high (Thur).
0.9178 - Mon's high.
0.9146 - Last Thur's low (now res).
Support
0.9101 - Last week's low (Tue).
0.9077 - Aug 05 high (now sup).
0.9052 - Aug 05 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9124.. The pair swung wildly in hectic trading y'day. Price met renewed selling at 0.9178 (NZ) n fell to 0.9141 in Europe b4 rising briefly to 0.9177 but only to tumble to 0.9123 in NY on USD's weakness n chf buying.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based USD's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9242 n then decline to 0.9101 last week would bring choppy swings. Abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain twd 0.9472 in Sep.
Today, as Mon's fall to 0.9123 signals early recovery fm 0.9101 has ended at 0.9206 (Thur), bearishness remains, below said sup wud extend decline fm 0.92 42 (Aug) to 0.9077, o/sold readings on hourly oscillators would limit downside to 0.9050/60. Only abv 0.9177 'prolongs' choppy swings, risks 0.9193, 0.9206.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
