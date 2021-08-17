Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 16 Aug 2021 23:59GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9134
55 HR EMA
0.9161
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
0.9204 - Last Wed's low (now res).
0.9168 - Mon's high.
0.9152 - Fri's low (now res).
Support
0.9104 - 61.8% r of 0.9019-0.9242.
0.9077 - Aug 05 high (now sup).
0.9052 - Aug 05 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9125.. Despite a recovery to 0.9168 (NZ) at Mon open, the pair weakened to 0.9149 in Asia, price tumbled on cross-buying in chf n later hit a 1-week trough of 0.9110 in NY morning b4 staging a minor rebound.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce last week to 0.9242 (Wed) n then decline would bring further choppy swings. Only below below 0.9019 risks weakness twd 0.8927.
Today, dlr's selloff fm last week's 0.9242 high (Wed) to 0.9110 y'day sug- gests correction fm Aug's 6-week trough at 0.9019 has ended n as price is cur- rently below 21-hr n 55-hr emas, further weakness is seen, bullish convergences on hourly indicators would keep price abv 0.9052. Only abv 0.9167 risks 0.9204.
