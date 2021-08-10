Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 10 Aug 2021 00:28GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
0.9185
55 HR EMA
0.9148
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
72
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
0.9274 - Jul high (2nd).
0.9267 - Jul 07 high.
0.9232 - Jul 20 high.
Support
0.9173 - Mon's European morning high (now sup).
0.9156 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
0.9136 - Mon's low.
USD/CHF - 0.9206.. The pair climbed the most vs G7 currencies on Mon due to active cross-buying in eur/chf. Price caught a bid at Mon open at 0.9136 (NZ) n rose steadily throughout the day to a 2-week high of 0.9206, then 0.9212 today.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near the 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route to 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based USD's weakness signals move FM 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), DLR's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temp. the top is made, subsequent strong bounce last week has retained upside bias, abv 0.9232 would re-test 0.9274, break, 0.9375. Only below 0.9019 risks 0.8927.
Today, DLR's rally from last week's 0.9019 low to 0.9212 at Asian open Tue suggests early pullback from Jul's 0.9274 peaks has ended n a daily close abv 0.9232 would encourage for re-test of 0.9274 this week. On the downside, only below 0.9156 (Fri's high, now sup) risks 0.9136 b4 another rise.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
