Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 04 Aug 2021 01:32GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
0.9042
55 HR EMA
0.9051
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9118 - Jul 15 low (now res).
0.9100 - Last Wed's low (now res).
0.9075 - Last Fri's high.
Support
0.9023 - Tue's low.
0.9007 - Jun 15 high (now res).
0.8976 - Jun 15 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9042.. Dlr traded sideways in Asia y'day b4 falling in tandem with the U.S. yields n cross-buying in chf to a 6-week low of 0.9023 ahead of NY open. Later, the price recovered to 0.9048 in NY morning on broad-based USD's strength.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near the 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route two 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 in Jul, DLR's drop to 0.9118 on chf buying signals temp. top is made, last week's break below there to 0.9023 days would pressure price to sup 0.8966 b4 prospect of a rebound later this month.
Today, as Tue's 0.9023 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent bounce signals temporary low is possibly made n abv 0.9070/75 would add credence to this view, yield retracement two 0.9118. Only below 0.9023 risks one more fall but daily sup at 0.8976 should hold.
