Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 14 Jul 2021 00:29GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
0.9175
55 HR EMA
0.9167
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9267 - Last Wed's high.
0.9224 - Last Wed's low (now res).
0.9200 - Tue's high.
Support
0.9158 - Tue's reaction low.
0.9133 - Mon's fresh 3-week low.
0.9101 - 50% r of 0.8927-0.9274.
USD/CHF - 0.9191.. Dlr found renewed buying at 0.9143 in Asia y'day n gained to 0.9172 ahead of NY open. Price briefly hit session highs of 0.9200 on jump in US CPI data b4 a strong pullback to 0.9158 n later rebounded.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based USD's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 in Jul, last week's drop to 0.9134 on chf buying signals said recovery has ended there n weakness to 0.9101 (50% r) would be seen, however, 0.8927 trough should remain intact n yield a rebound later this month.
Today, dlr's rebound fm Mon's 3-week low at 0.9133 to 0.9200 signals correction fm Jul's 0.9274 top has possibly ended, as said low was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, a daily close abv 0.9200 would encourage for gain to 0.9261/66 later. Only below 0.9133 risks 0.9101/05.
AceTrader has been in Forex market since 1984, with proven analytical approach used by professionals and real-time update.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
