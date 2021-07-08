Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Jul 2021 00:18GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9248
55 HR EMA
0.9241
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
59
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
0.9336 - 61.8% proj. of 0.8927-0.9239 fm 0.9143.
0.9312 - 70.7% r of 0.9472-0.8927.
0.9274 - Last Fri's 2-1/2 month high.
Support
0.9241 - Reaction low fm 0.9267.
0.9224 - Wed's low.
0.9194 - This week's low (Tue).
USD/CHF - 0.9255.. Although DLR ratcheted lower FM 0.9252 in Asia on Wed to 0.9224 at NY open partly on cross-buying in CHF, price later climbed to session highs at 0.9267 b4 retreated on profit-taking to 0.9241 after Fed minutes.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route to 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals up move FM 0.8758 has made a top. Having said that, DLR's rally abv 0.9053 on Fed's hawkish tilt to 0.9239, then 0.9274 Fri suggests choppy trading abv 0.8758 would continue with an upside bias for gain to 0.9312, being 70.7% of 0.9472-0.8927, abv, 0.9375 later. Below 0.9143 may risk 0.9053.
Today, dlr's rise from 0.9194 (Tue) to 0.9267 Wed signals pullback FM last Fri's 2-1/2 month peak at 0.9274 has ended n MT up move fm Jan's nr 6-yr 0.8758 low may head to 0.9290/95, 'bearish divergences' on hourly oscillators shud cap price below proj. res at 0.9336. Below 0.9224 risks weakness two 0.9194.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
