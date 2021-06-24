Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Jun 2021 00:56GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9182

55 HR EMA

0.9184

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

51

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily Analysis

Consolidation with upside bias

Resistance

0.9264 - 61.8% r of 0.9472-0.8927

0.9239 - Last Fri's 7-week high

0.9199 - Wed's high

Support

0.9155 - Wed's low

0.9134 - Last Thur's NY low

0.9103 - 50% r of 0.8966-0.9239

USD/CHF - 0.9183.. The greenback met renewed selling at 0.9199 in Asia y'day n fell to session lows at 0.9155 in NY morning on soft US data, however, rebound in US yields n hawkish comments by Fed officials lifted price to 0.9194.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Having said that, dlr's rally abv 0.9053 on Fed's hawkish tilt Wed suggests choppy trading abv 0.8758 would continue with upside bias for gain to 0.9264, being 61.8% of 0.94 72-0.8927, abv, 0.9375 later this month. Only below 0.9000 aborts n risks 0.8927.

Today, dlr's rebound after y'day's fall to 0.9155 suggests pullback fm Fri's 7-week peak at 0.9239 has possibly ended, abv 0.9212 would bring re-test of 0.9239, prominent 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 0.9264. Only below 0.9155 risks stronger retracement to 0.9134, 0.9115/20.