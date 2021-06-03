Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 03 Jun 2021 00:07GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
0.8984
55 HR EMA
0.8964
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
0.9096 - May 13 high
0.9047 - May 19 high
0.9030 - Last week's high (Fri)
Support
0.8977 - Wed's NY low
0.8947 - Tue's low
0.8931 - Last Tue's 3-month low
USD/CHF - 0.8982.. Although dlr caught a bid at Asian open on Wed n climbed fm 0.8965 to 0.9024 in Europe, intra-day usd's weakness on falling US yields later knocked price back down to 0.8977 in NY session.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-month 0.8931 low last Tue due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has formed a top n further fall twd pivotal 0.8872 sup (Feb low) can't be ruled out, break, 0.8758 in Jun. On the upside, a daily close abv 0.9096 signals low is made, then outlook would turn bullish for gain to 0.9185/95, abv needed to extend twd 0.9245.
Today, although dlr's rise fm Tue's 0.8947 low to 0.9024 y'day suggests pullback fm Fri's 0.9030 high has ended, subsequent retreat would bring choppy sideways swings b4 another rise to 0.9070/75, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 0.9096. Below 0.8947 risks 0.8931, 0.8905/10.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
