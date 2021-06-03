Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 03 Jun 2021 00:07GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

0.8984

55 HR EMA

0.8964

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue

Resistance

0.9096 - May 13 high

0.9047 - May 19 high

0.9030 - Last week's high (Fri)

Support

0.8977 - Wed's NY low

0.8947 - Tue's low

0.8931 - Last Tue's 3-month low

USD/CHF - 0.8982.. Although dlr caught a bid at Asian open on Wed n climbed fm 0.8965 to 0.9024 in Europe, intra-day usd's weakness on falling US yields later knocked price back down to 0.8977 in NY session.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-month 0.8931 low last Tue due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has formed a top n further fall twd pivotal 0.8872 sup (Feb low) can't be ruled out, break, 0.8758 in Jun. On the upside, a daily close abv 0.9096 signals low is made, then outlook would turn bullish for gain to 0.9185/95, abv needed to extend twd 0.9245.

Today, although dlr's rise fm Tue's 0.8947 low to 0.9024 y'day suggests pullback fm Fri's 0.9030 high has ended, subsequent retreat would bring choppy sideways swings b4 another rise to 0.9070/75, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below 0.9096. Below 0.8947 risks 0.8931, 0.8905/10.