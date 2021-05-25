Daily USD/CHF Technical Outlook
Last Update At 25 May 2021 00:55GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
0.8971
55 HR EMA
0.8978
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
44
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more rise b4 correction.
Resistance
0.9047 - Last Wed's n Thur's high.
0.9030 - Last Wed's NY open high.
0.9002 - Mon's high.
Support
0.8954 - Last Fri's 's 12-week low.
0.8935 - Feb 19 low.
0.8872 - Feb 16 low.
USD/CHF - 0.8966.. Despite moving narrowly in subdued Asia Mon, the pair briefly jumped fm 0.8970 to 0.9002 in holiday-thin European trading due to Whit Mon market holiday but only to fell to 0.8958 on renewed USD's weakness in NY.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route two 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 12-week 0.8954 last Fri due to broad-based USD's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has formed a top n further fall twd pivotal 0.8872 sup (Feb low) can't be ruled out, break, 0.8758 in Jul. On the upside, a daily close abv 0.9096 signals low is made, then outlook would turn bullish for gain to 0.9185/95, abv needed to extend two 0.9245.
Today, DLR's intra-day fall from 0.9002 to 0.8958 suggests a re-test of Fri's near 12-week trough at 0.8954 would be forthcoming next, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would limit the downside to 0.8915/20 n yield a much-needed correction. A daily close abv 0.9002 would bring stronger retracement twd 0.9047.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
