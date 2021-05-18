Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 18 May 2021 00:52GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

0.9025

55 HR EMA

0.9030

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

58

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 recent decline resumes.

Resistance

0.9122 - May 05 low (now res).

0.9096 - Last week's high (Wed).

0.9052 - Last Thur's low (now res).

Support

0.9003 - Mon's low.

0.8986 - Last Mon's 10-week low.

0.8967 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9195-0.8986 fm 0.9096.

USD/CHF - 0.9034.. Although dlr recovered 0.9028 in Asia y'day, price fell to session lows of 0.9003 in Europe on USD's weakness b4 rising to 0.9033 nr NY close on buying in EUR/CHF cross, then 0.9034 in Aust. today.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to as low as 0.8986 Mon due to broad-based USD's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has formed a top n downside bias remains for weakness to 0.8925, however, only break of pivotal 0.8872 sup (Feb low) would risk re-test of 0.8758 in Jun/Jul. On the upside, abv 0.9195 anytime needed to indicate correction has ended, then price would head back to 0.9245, 0.9375.

Today, dlr's fall fm last Thur's 0.9096 high to 0.9003 y'day suggests recovery fm May's 0.8986 low has ended n subsequent rebound would bring choppy sideways swings b4 prospect of another fall, below 0.8986 yields 0.8950/55 but 0.8927 should contain downside. Only abv 0.9052 risks 0.9079, then 0.9093/96.