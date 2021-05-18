Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 18 May 2021 00:52GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
0.9025
55 HR EMA
0.9030
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 recent decline resumes.
Resistance
0.9122 - May 05 low (now res).
0.9096 - Last week's high (Wed).
0.9052 - Last Thur's low (now res).
Support
0.9003 - Mon's low.
0.8986 - Last Mon's 10-week low.
0.8967 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9195-0.8986 fm 0.9096.
USD/CHF - 0.9034.. Although dlr recovered 0.9028 in Asia y'day, price fell to session lows of 0.9003 in Europe on USD's weakness b4 rising to 0.9033 nr NY close on buying in EUR/CHF cross, then 0.9034 in Aust. today.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to as low as 0.8986 Mon due to broad-based USD's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has formed a top n downside bias remains for weakness to 0.8925, however, only break of pivotal 0.8872 sup (Feb low) would risk re-test of 0.8758 in Jun/Jul. On the upside, abv 0.9195 anytime needed to indicate correction has ended, then price would head back to 0.9245, 0.9375.
Today, dlr's fall fm last Thur's 0.9096 high to 0.9003 y'day suggests recovery fm May's 0.8986 low has ended n subsequent rebound would bring choppy sideways swings b4 prospect of another fall, below 0.8986 yields 0.8950/55 but 0.8927 should contain downside. Only abv 0.9052 risks 0.9079, then 0.9093/96.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 after upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground, approaching 1.4200 after an upbeat UK jobs report. The cable cheers the broad US dollar weakness despite concerns over the Indian covid strain, Brexit and chatters concerning a delay in the reopening deadline of June 21.
Gold drops below $1870 as Treasury yields rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) is off the highs and slips below $1870 amid a bounce in the Treasury yields across the curve, which helps cap the US dollar’s decline. The gold price refreshed three-month highs at $1874 in the last hour.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.