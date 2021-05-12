Daily USD/CHF Technical Outlook
Last Update At 12 May 2021 00:50GMT
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
0.9027
55 HR EMA
0.9027
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Getting o/bot
13 HR RSI
67
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Marginal rise b4 down.
Resistance
0.9122 - Last Wed's low (now res).
0.9093 - Last Fri's high.
0.9059 - Last Fri's European morning low (now res).
Support
0.8986 - Mon's low.
0.8967 - 70.7% r of 0.8758-0.9472.
0.8925 - Jan's high (18th, now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9042.. Dlr found renewed buying at 0.9002 in Asian morning today n gained to 0.9032 in Europe. Despite retreating to 0.9005 in NY, the price then rose to 0.9039 on active buying in eur/CHF cross, then 0.9042 today.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near the 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route to 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to as low as 0.8986 Mon due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has formed a top n downside bias remains for weakness to 0.8925, however, only break of pivotal 0.8872 sup (Feb low) would risk re-test of 0.8758 in Jun/Jul. On the upside, abv 0.9195 anytime needed to indicate correction has ended, then the price would head back to 0.9245, 0.9375.
Today, although DSLR's rally FM Mon's 10-week 0.8986 low suggests decline FM Apr's 0.9472 peaks has made a temporary bottom n marginal gain is likely, o/bot condition in hourly oscillators' readings should prevent strong rise abv 0.9059 n yield another fall. Only abv 0.9093 risks gain to 0.9122, 0.9140/45.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
