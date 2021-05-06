Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 06 May 2021 00:50GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
0.9134
55 HR EMA
0.9132
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
52
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias
Resistance
0.9215 - Apr 19 high
0.9182 - Last Wed's high
0.9164 - Wed's high
Support
0.9116 - Tue's NY low
0.9094 - Mon's low
0.9081 - Last Thur's n Fri's 8-week low
USD/CHF - 0.9136.. Although dlr rose fm 0.9128 in Asia y'day n gained to a 6-day high of 0.9164 in Europe, price met renewed selling n fell to session lows of 0.9122 in NY on selling in eur/chf cross b4 moving sideways.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to 0.9122 Mon on broad-based usd's weakness signals a temporary top is made n range trading with downside bias remains, as long as 0.9031 (61.8% r) holds, prospect of another rise still remains, a daily close abv 0.9215 would encourage for price to head back to 0.9375, break, 0.9472 in May/Jun. Only below 0.9031 aborts bullish view n risks weakness twd 0.8872.
Today, as y'day's 0.9164 high was accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 0.9122 suggests nr term upmove fm last Thur's 0.9081 low has made a temp. top, as long as 0.9094 sup holds, upside bias remains for one more rise but 0.9215 should cap upside. Below 0.9081, 0.9055/60.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
