Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 27 Apr 2021 01:11GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

0.9144

55 HR EMA

0.9148

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

53

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias

Resistance

0.9215 - Last week's high (Mon)

0.9195 - Last Wed's high

0.9173 - Last Fri's European high

Support

0.9137 - Mon's NY low

0.9122 - Mon's 7-week low

0.9102 - Feb's high (26th)

USD/CHF - 0.9122.. Although the greenback fell fm 0.9149 in NZ to a 7- week low of 0.9122 in Asia, price rose to 0.9165 in NY on renewed usd's strength b4 retreating to 0.9137 due to selling in eur/chf cross n then moved sideways.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to 0.9122 Mon on broad-based usd's weakness signals a temporary top is made n range trading with downside bias remains, as long as 0.9031 (61.8% r) holds, prospect of another rise still remains, a daily close abv 0.9215 would encourage for price to head back to 0.9375, break, 0.9472 in May/Jun. Only below 0.9031 aborts bullish view n risks weakness twd 0.8872.

Today, as y'day's 7-week low at 0.9122 was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9165 signals fall fm Apr's 0.9472 peak has possibly made a temp. bottom n abv 0.9190/95 would head to 0.9256/59 but 0.9302/03 should hold today. Below 0.9122 risks 0.9102/05.