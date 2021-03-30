Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Mar 2021 00:52GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
0.9391
55 HR EMA
0.9387
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
0.9496 - 80.9% proj. of 0.9027-0.9375 fm 0.9214
0.9467 - Jul 16 high
0.9417 - Last Fri's 8-month peak
Support
0.9371 - Mon's low
0.9350 - Last Thur's low
0.9324 - Mar 12 high (now sup)
USD/CHF - 0.9392.. Although dlr fell fm 0.9402 in Asia to 0.9371 in Europe y'day, price gained in tandem with US yields to 0.9405 b4 retreating to 0.9376 in NY on selling in eur/chf cross n then moved broadly sideways.
On the bigger picture, despite dlr's rally fm Sep's bottom at 0.8999 to 0.9296 in late Sep, subsequent erratic fall to 0.9031 n Nov's brief break of 0.8999 to a fresh 5-1/2 year 0.8983 low due to usd's broad-based weakness sig- nals LT downtrend fm 2016 peak at 1.0344 has once again resumed. Although dlr tumbled to a near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 in Jan 2021, subsequent rebound to 0.9046 in early Feb, then an impressive rally in Mar due to broad-based usd's strength to an 8-month high of 0.9417 last Fri suggests price would head to 0.9545/50, bearish divergences on daily indicators should cap dlr at 0.9610/20. Only a daily close below 0.9214 signals temp. top made, risks 0.9137, 0.9072.
Today, although dlr's retreat fm last Fri's 0.9417 high to 0.9371 y'day suggests upmove fm Jan's 0.8758 trough has made a temp. top, subsequent rebound to 0.9405 signals pullback has possibly ended n would head to 0.9475/80, bearish divergences should cap price below 0.9495/00. Below 0.9350 risks 0.9320/24.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
