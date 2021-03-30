fxsoriginal   Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Mar 2021 00:52GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

0.9391

55 HR EMA

0.9387

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

51

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

0.9496 - 80.9% proj. of 0.9027-0.9375 fm 0.9214
0.9467 - Jul 16 high
0.9417 - Last Fri's 8-month peak

Support

0.9371 - Mon's low
0.9350 - Last Thur's low
0.9324 - Mar 12 high (now sup)

USD/CHF - 0.9392.. Although dlr fell fm 0.9402 in Asia to 0.9371 in Europe y'day, price gained in tandem with US yields to 0.9405 b4 retreating to 0.9376 in NY on selling in eur/chf cross n then moved broadly sideways.

On the bigger picture, despite dlr's rally fm Sep's bottom at 0.8999 to 0.9296 in late Sep, subsequent erratic fall to 0.9031 n Nov's brief break of 0.8999 to a fresh 5-1/2 year 0.8983 low due to usd's broad-based weakness sig- nals LT downtrend fm 2016 peak at 1.0344 has once again resumed. Although dlr tumbled to a near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 in Jan 2021, subsequent rebound to 0.9046 in early Feb, then an impressive rally in Mar due to broad-based usd's strength to an 8-month high of 0.9417 last Fri suggests price would head to 0.9545/50, bearish divergences on daily indicators should cap dlr at 0.9610/20. Only a daily close below 0.9214 signals temp. top made, risks 0.9137, 0.9072.

Today, although dlr's retreat fm last Fri's 0.9417 high to 0.9371 y'day suggests upmove fm Jan's 0.8758 trough has made a temp. top, subsequent rebound to 0.9405 signals pullback has possibly ended n would head to 0.9475/80, bearish divergences should cap price below 0.9495/00. Below 0.9350 risks 0.9320/24.

USDCHF

