Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 17 Mar 2021 00:32GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

21 HR EMA

0.9258

55 HR EMA

0.9270

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

39

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Marginal fall b4 rebound

Resistance

0.9346 - Mar 08 Euopean morning high

0.9324 - Last Fri's high

0.9287 - Tue's high

Support

0.9235 - Last week's low (Thur)

0.9200 - Mar 03 high (now sup)

0.9187 - Mar 04 low

USD/CHF - 0.9249.. Dlr fell to 0.9263 in Asia b4 recovering to 0.9287 in Europe but only to fall to 0.9243 due to active selling in eur/chf cross b4 rebounding again to 0.9271 in NY n then moved broadly sideways.

On the bigger picture, despite dlr's rally fm Sep's bottom at 0.8999 to 0.9296 in late Sep, subsequent erratic fall to 0.9031 n Nov's brief break of 0.8999 to a fresh 5-1/2 year 0.8983 low due to usd's broad-based weakness sig- nals LT downtrend fm 2016 peak at 1.0344 has once again resumed. Although dlr tumbled to a near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 initially in Jan 2021, subsequent strg rebound to 0.9046 in early Feb, then impressive rally in Mar due to broad-based usd's strength n gain to a 7-month high of 0.9375 last Tue suggests price would head to 0.9377, o/bot readings on daily indicators may cap dlr at 0.9432. Only weekly close below 0.9187 signals temporary top is made, risks 0.9137, 0.9072.

Today, although dlr's fall fm Fri's 0.9324 high to 0.9243 y'day suggests recovery fm Thur's 0.9235 low has ended n decline fm Mar's 0.9375 peak would extend marginally, oversold condition on hourly oscillators' readings should keep price abv 0.9200 n yield another bounce. Abv 0.9324, 0.9346/51 later.