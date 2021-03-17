Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 17 Mar 2021 00:32GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
21 HR EMA
0.9258
55 HR EMA
0.9270
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
39
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Marginal fall b4 rebound
Resistance
0.9346 - Mar 08 Euopean morning high
0.9324 - Last Fri's high
0.9287 - Tue's high
Support
0.9235 - Last week's low (Thur)
0.9200 - Mar 03 high (now sup)
0.9187 - Mar 04 low
USD/CHF - 0.9249.. Dlr fell to 0.9263 in Asia b4 recovering to 0.9287 in Europe but only to fall to 0.9243 due to active selling in eur/chf cross b4 rebounding again to 0.9271 in NY n then moved broadly sideways.
On the bigger picture, despite dlr's rally fm Sep's bottom at 0.8999 to 0.9296 in late Sep, subsequent erratic fall to 0.9031 n Nov's brief break of 0.8999 to a fresh 5-1/2 year 0.8983 low due to usd's broad-based weakness sig- nals LT downtrend fm 2016 peak at 1.0344 has once again resumed. Although dlr tumbled to a near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 initially in Jan 2021, subsequent strg rebound to 0.9046 in early Feb, then impressive rally in Mar due to broad-based usd's strength n gain to a 7-month high of 0.9375 last Tue suggests price would head to 0.9377, o/bot readings on daily indicators may cap dlr at 0.9432. Only weekly close below 0.9187 signals temporary top is made, risks 0.9137, 0.9072.
Today, although dlr's fall fm Fri's 0.9324 high to 0.9243 y'day suggests recovery fm Thur's 0.9235 low has ended n decline fm Mar's 0.9375 peak would extend marginally, oversold condition on hourly oscillators' readings should keep price abv 0.9200 n yield another bounce. Abv 0.9324, 0.9346/51 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed
EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through while trading below 1.3900. The UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, FOMC eagerly awaited.
Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull
Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.