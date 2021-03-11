Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/CHF

Daily USD/CHF Technical Outlook

Last Update At 11 Mar 2021 01:09GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9302

55 HR EMA

0.9305

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning up

13 HR RSI

53

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

One more fall b4 rebound

Resistance

0.9375 - Tue's fresh 7-month high.

0.9346 - Hourly res.

0.93xx - Wed's high.

Support

0.9259 - Last Fri's low.

0.9224 - 50% r fm 0.9027-0.9375.

0.9200 - Last Wed's high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9306.. Trading the dlr proved to be tricky as eur/usd Wed. Although price extended fall fm Tue's 0.9375 top to 0.9274 in Australia, price rebounded to 0.9217 in Europe n fell to 0.9281 in NY b4 climbing to 0.9322.

On the bigger picture, despite dlr's rally fm Sep's bottom at 0.8999 to 0.9296 in late Sep, subsequent erratic fall to 0.9031 n Nov's brief break of 0.8999 to a fresh 5-1/2 year 0.8983 low due to usd's broad-based weakness sig- nals LT downtrend fm 2016 peak at 1.0344 has once again resumed. Although dlr tumbled to a near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 initially in Jan 2021, subsequent strg rebound to 0.9046 in early Feb, then impressive rally in Mar on broad-based usd's strength n gain to a 7-month high of 0.9375 on Tue suggests price would head to 0.9377, o/bot readings on daily indicators may cap dlr at 0.9432. Only weekly close below 0.9187 signals temp. top is made, risks 0.9137, 0.9072.

Today, dlr's fall fm Tue's 0.9375 high to 0.9274 y'day suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top n as long as 0.9322 holds, stronger retracement to 0.9259 is envisaged, bullish convergences' on hourly oscillators would limit weakness to 0.9220/25. A daily close abv 0.9344 would head to 0.9375, 0.9400/10.