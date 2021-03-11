Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/CHF

Daily USD/CHF Technical Outlook
Last Update At 11 Mar 2021 01:09GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9302
55 HR EMA
0.9305
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning up
13 HR RSI
53
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound
Resistance
0.9375 - Tue's fresh 7-month high.
0.9346 - Hourly res.
0.93xx - Wed's high.
Support
0.9259 - Last Fri's low.
0.9224 - 50% r fm 0.9027-0.9375.
0.9200 - Last Wed's high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9306.. Trading the dlr proved to be tricky as eur/usd Wed. Although price extended fall fm Tue's 0.9375 top to 0.9274 in Australia, price rebounded to 0.9217 in Europe n fell to 0.9281 in NY b4 climbing to 0.9322.
On the bigger picture, despite dlr's rally fm Sep's bottom at 0.8999 to 0.9296 in late Sep, subsequent erratic fall to 0.9031 n Nov's brief break of 0.8999 to a fresh 5-1/2 year 0.8983 low due to usd's broad-based weakness sig- nals LT downtrend fm 2016 peak at 1.0344 has once again resumed. Although dlr tumbled to a near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 initially in Jan 2021, subsequent strg rebound to 0.9046 in early Feb, then impressive rally in Mar on broad-based usd's strength n gain to a 7-month high of 0.9375 on Tue suggests price would head to 0.9377, o/bot readings on daily indicators may cap dlr at 0.9432. Only weekly close below 0.9187 signals temp. top is made, risks 0.9137, 0.9072.
Today, dlr's fall fm Tue's 0.9375 high to 0.9274 y'day suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top n as long as 0.9322 holds, stronger retracement to 0.9259 is envisaged, bullish convergences' on hourly oscillators would limit weakness to 0.9220/25. A daily close abv 0.9344 would head to 0.9375, 0.9400/10.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1900, awaits ECB's reaction to rising yields
EUR/USD steadies above 1.19, stalling a two-day recovery rally ahead of the ECB rate decision. Markets expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields. Disappointment could lead to another leg higher in yields and risk aversion.
GBP/USD: Better bid above 1.3900 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3900, rising for the third straight day. US stimulus passage, hopes of more US funds for infrastructure and subsiding yields offer support ahead of Biden’s speech.
Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels
Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.