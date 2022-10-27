Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 27 Oct 2022 01:17GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.1584

55 HR EMA

1.1490

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Overbought

13 HR RSI

71

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

1.1634 - 38.2% r of 1.3749-1.0327.

1.1575 - 100% proj. of 1.0925-1.1440 fm 1.1060.

1.1500 - Tue's 5-week high.

Support

1.1440 - Last week's high (Mon, now sup).

1.1408 - Mon's high (now sup).

1.1325 - Tue's Asian top (now sup).

GBP/USD - 1.1636.. Cable continued its recent winning streak on Wed, price caught a fresh bid at 1.1432 at Asian open n rallied to 1.1620 in Euro- pean morning. Despite retreat to 1.1545, cable later hit a 5-week 1.1638 peak.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year n then last week's initial near free fall to 1.0327 may head to 1.0250, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv psychological parity handle. Only abv 1.1495 risks stronger retracement to 1.1730/40 b4 down.