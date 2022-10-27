Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 27 Oct 2022 01:17GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.1584
55 HR EMA
1.1490
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Overbought
13 HR RSI
71
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
1.1634 - 38.2% r of 1.3749-1.0327.
1.1575 - 100% proj. of 1.0925-1.1440 fm 1.1060.
1.1500 - Tue's 5-week high.
Support
1.1440 - Last week's high (Mon, now sup).
1.1408 - Mon's high (now sup).
1.1325 - Tue's Asian top (now sup).
GBP/USD - 1.1636.. Cable continued its recent winning streak on Wed, price caught a fresh bid at 1.1432 at Asian open n rallied to 1.1620 in Euro- pean morning. Despite retreat to 1.1545, cable later hit a 5-week 1.1638 peak.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year n then last week's initial near free fall to 1.0327 may head to 1.0250, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv psychological parity handle. Only abv 1.1495 risks stronger retracement to 1.1730/40 b4 down.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
