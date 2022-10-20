Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 20 Oct 2022 00:17GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.1342
55 HR EMA
1.1371
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Fallong
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.1357 - Wed's high.
1.1278 - Wed's NY high.
1.1256 - Tue's low (now res).
Support
1.1186 - Wed's low.
1.1153 - Last Fri's low.
1.1058 - Last Thur's low.
GBP/USD - 1.1212.. Although cable initially staged a recovery to 1.13 57 in Australia, selling emerged, price fell after release of U.K. inflation data to 1.1220 ahead of NY open n later hit session lows of 1.1186 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year n then last week's initial near free fall to 1.0327 may head to 1.0250, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv psychological parity handle. A weekly close abv 1.1406 may risk stronger retracement to 1.1730/40.
Today, Mon's fall fm 1.1440 to 1.1186 WEd suggests near term upmove fm last week's low at 1.0925 has made a top n falling hourly indicators would pre- ssure price to 1.1122 (61.8% r fm 1.1925-1.1440), o/sold readings should keep cable abv 1.1058. Only abv 1.1278 may risk stronger gain twd 1.1357.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Another PM has resigned. Liz Truss' position was hanging by a thread and has been since the mini-budget but that unraveled at a remarkable pace. And now the UK is once again waiting to see who will be the next one and how the process will be decided. Oh, and Boris is apparently entering the race.