Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 20 Oct 2022 00:17GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising fm o/s

21 HR EMA

1.1342

55 HR EMA

1.1371

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly Indicators

Fallong

13 HR RSI

38

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.1357 - Wed's high.

1.1278 - Wed's NY high.

1.1256 - Tue's low (now res).

Support

1.1186 - Wed's low.

1.1153 - Last Fri's low.

1.1058 - Last Thur's low.

GBP/USD - 1.1212.. Although cable initially staged a recovery to 1.13 57 in Australia, selling emerged, price fell after release of U.K. inflation data to 1.1220 ahead of NY open n later hit session lows of 1.1186 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year n then last week's initial near free fall to 1.0327 may head to 1.0250, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv psychological parity handle. A weekly close abv 1.1406 may risk stronger retracement to 1.1730/40.

Today, Mon's fall fm 1.1440 to 1.1186 WEd suggests near term upmove fm last week's low at 1.0925 has made a top n falling hourly indicators would pre- ssure price to 1.1122 (61.8% r fm 1.1925-1.1440), o/sold readings should keep cable abv 1.1058. Only abv 1.1278 may risk stronger gain twd 1.1357.