Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 13 Oct 2022 00:37GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s.

21 HR EMA

1.1071

55 HR EMA

1.1064

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

1.1225 - Last Fri's high.

1.1180 - Tue's high.

1.1133 - Wed's high.

Support

1.1023 - Wed's NY low.

1.0999 - Tue's European low.

1.0925 - Wed's 12-day low.

GBP/USD - 1.1108.. Although cable remained on the back foot n briefly penetrated Tue's 1.0954 low to 1.0925 in Asia, news of BoE may extend bond pur- chase lifted price to 1.1060. Sterling later ratcheted higher to 1.1133 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year n then last week's initial near free fall to 1.0327 may head to 1.0250, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv psychological parity handle. A weekly close abv 1.1406 may risk stronger retrace. to 1.1730/40.

Today, cable's fall fm last week's 1.1495 high (Wed) to 1.0925 signals 1st leg of correction fm 1.0327 has ended n would head to 1.0911 (50% r), 'bull ish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.0840/50. Wed's gain to 1.1133 may extend marginal gain but only abv 1.1180 risks 1.1225.