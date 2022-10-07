Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 07 Oct 2022 00:23GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways.
Daily indicators
Rising fm o/s.
21 HR EMA
1.1212
55 HR EMA
1.1269
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
31
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.1287 - Thur's NY high.
1.1228 - Wed's low (now res).
1.1192 - Reaction high fm 1.1114.
Support
1.1114 - Thur's low.
1.1087 - This week's low (Mon).
1.1025 - Last Fri's low.
GBP/USD - 1.1160.. Trading the pound this week has been tricky due to intra-day wide n wild swings. Price extended rebound fm Wed's 1.1228 low to 1.1383 at Asian open n then ratcheted lower in choppy fashion to 1.1114 (NY).
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year n then last week's initial near free fall to 1.0327 may head to 1.0250, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv psychological parity han handle. A weekly close abv 1.1406 may risk stronger retrace. to 1.1730/40.
Today, cable's fall fm 1.1495 (Wed) to 1.1114 signals recent impressive rally fm Sep's record trough at 1.0327 has made a top n falling hourly indicators would pressure price to 1.1049 (38.2% r fm 1.0327), o/sold readings would prevent steep fall below 1.1025 n 1.0934 should hold. Only abv 1.1228 risks 1.1270/80.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
