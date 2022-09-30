Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Sep 2022 00:56GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily indicators

Rising fm o/s.

21 HR EMA

1.1011

55 HR EMA

1.0900

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly indicators

Overbought

13 HR RSI

78

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.1365 - Sep 22 high.

1.1289 - 1.236 times ext. of 1.0327-1.0934 fm 1.0539.

1.1213 - Sep 22 low.

Support

1.1039 - Hourly sup.

1.0934 -Mon's high (now sup).

1.0838 - Tue's high (now sup).

GBP/USD - 1.160.. Although cable fell in tandem with euro in Aust. on Thur to 1.0763 ahead of European open, price later jumped due to BoE's bond buying for a 2nd day, price later rallied to 1.1120 in NY, then 1.1220 today.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year n then last week's breach of 1.1412 to as low at 1.0840 would pressure price to 1.0500, o/sold readings on daily indicators should keep price above psychological 1.0000 parity handle. Only abv 1.1213 risks 1.1406.

Today, cable's jump fm Mon's record 1.0327 low to 1.0934 signals temp. low is made, Thur's rally abv 1.0934 (now sup) after several days of daily wild swings signals stronger retrace. to 1.1240/50 would be seen, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators may cap cable at 1.1300. Only below 1.0934 risks 1.0838.