Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.1676

55 HR EMA

1.1632

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm overbought

13 HR RSI

62

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

1.1792 - 61.8% of 1.1406-1.1647 fm 1.1551

1.1761 - Aug 30 high

1.1710 - Mon's high

Support

1.1647 - Last Fri's high (now sup)

1.1600 - Mon's low

1.1551 - Last Fri's NY low

GBP/USD - 1.1696.. Cable also swung widlly in tandem with euro on Mon. Price gapped higher to 1.1660 (NZ) n then retreated to 1.1600 in Asia but then rallied on renewed usd's weakness n cross-buying in sterling to 1.1710 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year suggests re-test of 1.1412 would be seen, however, o/sold reading on daily indicators should keep price abv psychological 1.1000 handle. Only a weekly close abv 1.1718 confirms temp. low made n heads twd 1.2300.

Today, cable's gain to Mon's 12-day high of 1.1710 signals recent down trend has made a temp. low at last Wed's 37-year trough at 1.1406 n as long as 1.1647 holds, further gain is envisaged, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indi- cators may cap price at 1.1761. Below 1.1600 signals top n risks 1.1551/55.