Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 13 Sep 2022 01:08GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.1676
55 HR EMA
1.1632
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm overbought
13 HR RSI
62
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
1.1792 - 61.8% of 1.1406-1.1647 fm 1.1551
1.1761 - Aug 30 high
1.1710 - Mon's high
Support
1.1647 - Last Fri's high (now sup)
1.1600 - Mon's low
1.1551 - Last Fri's NY low
GBP/USD - 1.1696.. Cable also swung widlly in tandem with euro on Mon. Price gapped higher to 1.1660 (NZ) n then retreated to 1.1600 in Asia but then rallied on renewed usd's weakness n cross-buying in sterling to 1.1710 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in May 2021 suggests low is in place. Having said that, cable's subsequent sharp fall on market's negative outlook on UK's economy to 1.1761 in July this year suggests re-test of 1.1412 would be seen, however, o/sold reading on daily indicators should keep price abv psychological 1.1000 handle. Only a weekly close abv 1.1718 confirms temp. low made n heads twd 1.2300.
Today, cable's gain to Mon's 12-day high of 1.1710 signals recent down trend has made a temp. low at last Wed's 37-year trough at 1.1406 n as long as 1.1647 holds, further gain is envisaged, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indi- cators may cap price at 1.1761. Below 1.1600 signals top n risks 1.1551/55.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
