Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 01 Sep 2022 00:42GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.1626

55 HR EMA

1.1659

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences.

13 HR RSI

29

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent downtrend.

Resistance

1.1693 - Wed's high (AUS).

1.1653 - Wed's NY high.

1.1622 - Tue's low (now res).

Support

1.1555 - 61.8% proj. of 1.2277-1.1718 fm 1.1900.

1.1500 - 'Psychological' handle.

1.1475 - 100% proj. of 1.2143-1.1718 fm 1.1900.

GBP/USD - 1.1576.. Although cable caught a light bid in Asia y'day n rose on short covering to 1.1693 in Europe, price tumbled due to active cross- selling in sterling n hit a fresh 2-year bottom of 1.1599 in NY b4 stabilising.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then weakness this year to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over. Having said that, subsequent strg rise to 1.2293 in Aug n then fall to 1.2004 would yield choppy swings, below 1.2004 would head back to 1.1891, then 1.1761. Only abv 1.2293 risks 1.2406.

Today, cable's intra-day break of Wed's 1.1599 low ahead of Asian open suggests recent downtrend remains in force n would head to 1.1555, 'bullish convergences' on the hourly indicators should keep price abv psychological 1.1500 hanlde. Only abv 1.1653 risks stronger recovery twd 1.1693 b4 another fall.