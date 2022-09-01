Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 01 Sep 2022 00:42GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.1626
55 HR EMA
1.1659
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences.
13 HR RSI
29
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent downtrend.
Resistance
1.1693 - Wed's high (AUS).
1.1653 - Wed's NY high.
1.1622 - Tue's low (now res).
Support
1.1555 - 61.8% proj. of 1.2277-1.1718 fm 1.1900.
1.1500 - 'Psychological' handle.
1.1475 - 100% proj. of 1.2143-1.1718 fm 1.1900.
GBP/USD - 1.1576.. Although cable caught a light bid in Asia y'day n rose on short covering to 1.1693 in Europe, price tumbled due to active cross- selling in sterling n hit a fresh 2-year bottom of 1.1599 in NY b4 stabilising.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then weakness this year to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over. Having said that, subsequent strg rise to 1.2293 in Aug n then fall to 1.2004 would yield choppy swings, below 1.2004 would head back to 1.1891, then 1.1761. Only abv 1.2293 risks 1.2406.
Today, cable's intra-day break of Wed's 1.1599 low ahead of Asian open suggests recent downtrend remains in force n would head to 1.1555, 'bullish convergences' on the hourly indicators should keep price abv psychological 1.1500 hanlde. Only abv 1.1653 risks stronger recovery twd 1.1693 b4 another fall.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
