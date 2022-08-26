Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 26 Aug 2022 00:49GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences.

21 HR EMA

1.1798

55 HR EMA

1.1807

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

55

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more fall.

Resistance

1.1925 - Last Fri's high.

1.1898 - 50% r of 1.2079-1.1718.

1.1877 - Tue's high.

Support

1.1757 - Wed's low.

1.1718 - Tue's fresh 2-year low.

1.1655 - 61.8% proj. of 1.2077-1.1718 fm 1.1877.

GBP/USD - 1.1819.. Cable also swung in volatile fashion in tandem with euro Thur. Although price ratcheted higher fm 1.1785 (Asia) to 1.1865 in Europe, the pound later fell back to 1.1793 in early NY trading b4 rebounding to 1.1849.



On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then weakness this year to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over. Having said that, subsequent strg rise to 1.2293 in Aug n then fall to 1.2004 would yield choppy swings, below 1.2004 would head back to 1.1891, then 1.1761. Only abv 1.2293 risks 1.2406.



Today, cable's break of Jul's 1.1761 low to Tue's fresh 2-year 1.1718 bot tom confirms LT downtrend has resumed, subsequent strg rebound to 1.1877 signals temp. botton is made n choppy range trading is seen b4 down, below 1.1718, 1.1655 /60. Only daily abv 1.1877 risks 1.1925 b4 prospect of decline next week.