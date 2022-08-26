Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 26 Aug 2022 00:49GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.1798
55 HR EMA
1.1807
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
55
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.1925 - Last Fri's high.
1.1898 - 50% r of 1.2079-1.1718.
1.1877 - Tue's high.
Support
1.1757 - Wed's low.
1.1718 - Tue's fresh 2-year low.
1.1655 - 61.8% proj. of 1.2077-1.1718 fm 1.1877.
GBP/USD - 1.1819.. Cable also swung in volatile fashion in tandem with euro Thur. Although price ratcheted higher fm 1.1785 (Asia) to 1.1865 in Europe, the pound later fell back to 1.1793 in early NY trading b4 rebounding to 1.1849.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then weakness this year to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over. Having said that, subsequent strg rise to 1.2293 in Aug n then fall to 1.2004 would yield choppy swings, below 1.2004 would head back to 1.1891, then 1.1761. Only abv 1.2293 risks 1.2406.
Today, cable's break of Jul's 1.1761 low to Tue's fresh 2-year 1.1718 bot tom confirms LT downtrend has resumed, subsequent strg rebound to 1.1877 signals temp. botton is made n choppy range trading is seen b4 down, below 1.1718, 1.1655 /60. Only daily abv 1.1877 risks 1.1925 b4 prospect of decline next week.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
