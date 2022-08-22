Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 22 Aug 2022 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.1862
55 HR EMA
1.1935
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.1923 - Last Thur's low (now res).
1.1895 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res).
1.1857 - Last Fri's NY high.
Support
1.1793 - Last Fri's 1-month low.
1.1761 - Jul 14 2-year low.
1.1708 - 1.618 times ext. of 1.2277-1.2008 fm 1.2143.
GBP/USD - 1.1829.. Cable met renewed selling at 1.2216 last Mon, decline accelerated on broad-based selling in sterling as well as usd's rally n later hit a 1-month low of 1.1793 Fri on after U.K. consumer confidence hit record lows.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then weakness this year to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over. Having said that, subsequent strg rise to 1.2293 in Aug n then fall to 1.2004 would yield choppy swings, below 1.2004 would head back to 1.1891, then 1.1761. Only abv 1.2293 risks 1.2406.
Today, cable's fall fm Aug's 1.2293 high to 1.1793 suggests re-test of Jul's 2-year bottom at 1.1761 would be seen, below would extend downtrend twd 1.1708, falling hourly indicators add credence to this view. Only a daily close abv 1.1895 signals temporary low is made, risks stronger recovery twd 1.1943.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
