Weekly GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 22 Aug 2022 00:03GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.1862

55 HR EMA

1.1935

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

38

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent decline.

Resistance

1.1923 - Last Thur's low (now res).

1.1895 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res).

1.1857 - Last Fri's NY high.

Support

1.1793 - Last Fri's 1-month low.

1.1761 - Jul 14 2-year low.

1.1708 - 1.618 times ext. of 1.2277-1.2008 fm 1.2143.

GBP/USD - 1.1829.. Cable met renewed selling at 1.2216 last Mon, decline accelerated on broad-based selling in sterling as well as usd's rally n later hit a 1-month low of 1.1793 Fri on after U.K. consumer confidence hit record lows.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then weakness this year to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over. Having said that, subsequent strg rise to 1.2293 in Aug n then fall to 1.2004 would yield choppy swings, below 1.2004 would head back to 1.1891, then 1.1761. Only abv 1.2293 risks 1.2406.

Today, cable's fall fm Aug's 1.2293 high to 1.1793 suggests re-test of Jul's 2-year bottom at 1.1761 would be seen, below would extend downtrend twd 1.1708, falling hourly indicators add credence to this view. Only a daily close abv 1.1895 signals temporary low is made, risks stronger recovery twd 1.1943.