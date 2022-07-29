Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 29 Jul 2022 01:04GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down.
Daily indicators
Turning up.
21 HR EMA
1.2154
55 HR EMA
1.2119
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
1.2290 - 38.2% r f 1.3147-1.1761.
1.2239 - Jun 27 low (now res).
1.2191 - Thur's 4-week high.
Support
1.2143 - Thur's Asian low.
1.2104 - Thur's low.
1.2087 - Wed's top (now sup).
GBP/USD - 1.2172.. Cable also swung in tandem with euro in hectic Thur's session. Price edged higher to 1.2191 in Europe n tumbled to 1.2104 at NY open but then ratcheted higher after -ve U.S. GDP to 1.2184 near the close.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued decline this year to a 2-year bottom at 1.1934 in mid-Jun n weakness to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over n may head to 1.1700/10, 'bullish con- vergences' on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.1562. Abv 1.2162, 1.2332.
Today, Wed's rally abv 1.2090 to 1.2187, tehn Thur's 1-week 1.2191 high confirms recent erratic rise fm Jul's fresh 2-year 1.1761 bottom remains in pro- gres n would head to 1.2230/35, 'bearish divergences' on hourly oscillators may cap price below 1.2290. Below 1.2104 signals top made n risks 1.2078, 1.2021.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
