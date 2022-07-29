Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 29 Jul 2022 01:04GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down.

Daily indicators

Turning up.

21 HR EMA

1.2154

55 HR EMA

1.2119

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

1.2290 - 38.2% r f 1.3147-1.1761.

1.2239 - Jun 27 low (now res).

1.2191 - Thur's 4-week high.

Support

1.2143 - Thur's Asian low.

1.2104 - Thur's low.

1.2087 - Wed's top (now sup).

GBP/USD - 1.2172.. Cable also swung in tandem with euro in hectic Thur's session. Price edged higher to 1.2191 in Europe n tumbled to 1.2104 at NY open but then ratcheted higher after -ve U.S. GDP to 1.2184 near the close.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued decline this year to a 2-year bottom at 1.1934 in mid-Jun n weakness to a 2-year trough of 1.1761 in mid-Jul signals correction fm 1.1412 over n may head to 1.1700/10, 'bullish con- vergences' on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.1562. Abv 1.2162, 1.2332.

Today, Wed's rally abv 1.2090 to 1.2187, tehn Thur's 1-week 1.2191 high confirms recent erratic rise fm Jul's fresh 2-year 1.1761 bottom remains in pro- gres n would head to 1.2230/35, 'bearish divergences' on hourly oscillators may cap price below 1.2290. Below 1.2104 signals top made n risks 1.2078, 1.2021.