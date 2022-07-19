Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 19 Jul 2022 00:44GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.1946
55 HR EMA
1.1919
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
One more rise b4 decline.
Resistance
1.2114 - 61.8% r of 1.2332-1.1761.
1.2056 - Jul 08 high.
1.2033 - Mon's high.
Support
1.1935 - Hourly sup.
1.1874 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
1.1805 - Last Fri's European low.
GBP/USD - 1.1943.. Outlook here is similar to euro, sterling caught a bid at European open y'day at 1.1879 n easily penetrated last Wed's 1.1967 top to session highs of 1.2033 in NY on USD's weakness b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued decline this year to a 2-year bottom at 1.1934 in mid-Jun n weakness to last week's 2-year trough of 1.1761 signals correction fm 1.1412 over n may head twd 1.700/10, 'bullish con- vergences' on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.1562.
Today, although Mon's rally to 1.2033 confirms recent downtrend has made a temp. low Thur's fresh 2-year trough of 1.1761 n as long as 1.1900/10 holds, marginal gain is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should limit upside to 1.2056 n yield decline. Below 1.1900 would head to 1.1874/79, 1.1805.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
