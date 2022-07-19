Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 19 Jul 2022 00:44GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences.

21 HR EMA

1.1946

55 HR EMA

1.1919

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

50

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

One more rise b4 decline.

Resistance

1.2114 - 61.8% r of 1.2332-1.1761.

1.2056 - Jul 08 high.

1.2033 - Mon's high.

Support

1.1935 - Hourly sup.

1.1874 - Last Fri's high (now sup).

1.1805 - Last Fri's European low.

GBP/USD - 1.1943.. Outlook here is similar to euro, sterling caught a bid at European open y'day at 1.1879 n easily penetrated last Wed's 1.1967 top to session highs of 1.2033 in NY on USD's weakness b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued decline this year to a 2-year bottom at 1.1934 in mid-Jun n weakness to last week's 2-year trough of 1.1761 signals correction fm 1.1412 over n may head twd 1.700/10, 'bullish con- vergences' on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.1562.

Today, although Mon's rally to 1.2033 confirms recent downtrend has made a temp. low Thur's fresh 2-year trough of 1.1761 n as long as 1.1900/10 holds, marginal gain is likely, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should limit upside to 1.2056 n yield decline. Below 1.1900 would head to 1.1874/79, 1.1805.