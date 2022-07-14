Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 14 Jul 2022 00:33GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.1892
55 HR EMA
1.1902
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
40
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.1967 - Wed's high.
1.1937 - Wed's European high.
1.1914 - Tue's high.
Support
1.1828 - Wed's low.
1.1808 - Tue's fersh 2-year low.
1.1746 - 61.8% proj. of 1.2165-1.1808 fm 1.1967.
GBP/USD - 1.1858.. Cable also swung wildly in tandem with euro in hectic Wed's session. Although price ratcheted higher on short covering to 1.1948 at NY open, price spiked down to 1.1828 but only to rally to 1.1967 b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Having said that, cable's erratic fall to 1.2162 in Dec 2021 n then continued decline this year to a 2-year bottom at 1.1934 in mid-Jun n weakness to 1.1877 last week signals correction fm 1.1412 over may head to 1.1800, 'bullish convergences' on daily indicators should keep price abv 1.1682. Only abv 1.2189 risks gain twd 1.2332.
Today, As price has fallen in late NY, suggesting re-test of Tue's fresh 2-year trough at 1.1808 would be seen, however, prominent 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators should keep price abv 1.1746. Only abv 1.1937 may risk another rise back twd 1.1967 but break needed to extend gain to 1.1987/97 tomorrow.
