Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 12 Jul 2022 00:57GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

0.9809

55 HR EMA

0.9781

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly Indicators

Bearing divergences.

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9890 - 123% ext. of 0.9683-0.9798 fm 0.9748.

0.9874 - Jun 14 low (now res).

0.9843 - Mon's high.

Support

0.9788 - Mon's NY low.

0.9743 - Last Wed's high (now sup).

0.9724 - Last Fri's low.

USD/CHF - 0.9828.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak. Price found renewed buying at 0.9762 in NZ n ratcheted higher to a fresh 3-week peak at 0.9843 in NY morning on broad-based safe-haven buying in usd b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to 0.9496 last week suggests choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Abv 0.9847 (6.8% r of 1.0064-0.9496) 0.9989, then twd 1.0084 later this month.

Today, dlr's rally abv 0.998 (Fri) to 0.9843 suggests correction fm 2022 peak at 1.0064 has ended n although said Mon's top was accompanied with bearish divergences on hourly indicators, as long as 0.9788 (NY low) holds, marginal gain is envisaged, reckon 0.9875 should hold. Below 0.9788, 0.9743.