Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 12 Jul 2022 00:57GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
0.9809
55 HR EMA
0.9781
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly Indicators
Bearing divergences.
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9890 - 123% ext. of 0.9683-0.9798 fm 0.9748.
0.9874 - Jun 14 low (now res).
0.9843 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9788 - Mon's NY low.
0.9743 - Last Wed's high (now sup).
0.9724 - Last Fri's low.
USD/CHF - 0.9828.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak. Price found renewed buying at 0.9762 in NZ n ratcheted higher to a fresh 3-week peak at 0.9843 in NY morning on broad-based safe-haven buying in usd b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to 0.9496 last week suggests choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Abv 0.9847 (6.8% r of 1.0064-0.9496) 0.9989, then twd 1.0084 later this month.
Today, dlr's rally abv 0.998 (Fri) to 0.9843 suggests correction fm 2022 peak at 1.0064 has ended n although said Mon's top was accompanied with bearish divergences on hourly indicators, as long as 0.9788 (NY low) holds, marginal gain is envisaged, reckon 0.9875 should hold. Below 0.9788, 0.9743.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0000 after weak sentiment data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday and continuing to trade within a touching distance of parity. The monthly ZEW Survey showed that the Economic Sentiment Index fell sharply in Germany and the euro area in July.
GBP/USD tumbles towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1800, as the US dollar extends its upsurge amid the downbeat market mood. Fresh covid lockdowns in China and the UK political uncertainty will likely keep any upside attempt elusive in cable.
Gold struggles to register any recovery, hangs near YTD low
Gold Price struggled to capitalize on the modest intraday bounce from a fresh YTD low. An extension of the recent strong USD bullish run acted as a headwind for the XAUUSD.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!