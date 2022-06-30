Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Jun 2022 00:49GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Bullish convergences.

21 HR EMA

1.2145

55 HR EMA

1.2186

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

40

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent decline.

Resistance

1.2239 - Mon's low (now res).

1.2212 - Wed's high.

1.2162 - Last week's low (Wed,now res).

Support

'1.2106 - Wed's low.

1.2072 - 70.7% r of 1.1934-1.2406.

1.2041 - Jun 16 low.



GBP/USD - 1.2123.. Cable extended thsi week's fall to 1.2175 ahead of Asian open Wed n despite staginga recovery to 1.2212, price came under selling pressure n ratcheted lower to a 12-day trough of 1.2106 in NY b4 rebounding.



On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. Although cable staged a short-covering rally to 1.2666 in late May, last week's fall to 1.2302 signals correction over below 1.2156 would head to 1.2000. Only abv 1.2517 risks 1.2600.



. Today, cable's fall fm 1.2332 (Mon) n then break of last week's 1.2162 low to 1.2106 signals correction fm Jun's 2-year bottom at 1.1934 has possibly ended n would head to 1.2072 (70.7% r fm 1.1934-1.2406), o/s readings on hourly indicators woukd keep price abv 1.2041. Only daily close abv 1.2162 risks 1.2212.