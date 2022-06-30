Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Jun 2022 00:49GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.2145
55 HR EMA
1.2186
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
40
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.2239 - Mon's low (now res).
1.2212 - Wed's high.
1.2162 - Last week's low (Wed,now res).
Support
'1.2106 - Wed's low.
1.2072 - 70.7% r of 1.1934-1.2406.
1.2041 - Jun 16 low.
GBP/USD - 1.2123.. Cable extended thsi week's fall to 1.2175 ahead of Asian open Wed n despite staginga recovery to 1.2212, price came under selling pressure n ratcheted lower to a 12-day trough of 1.2106 in NY b4 rebounding.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. Although cable staged a short-covering rally to 1.2666 in late May, last week's fall to 1.2302 signals correction over below 1.2156 would head to 1.2000. Only abv 1.2517 risks 1.2600.
. Today, cable's fall fm 1.2332 (Mon) n then break of last week's 1.2162 low to 1.2106 signals correction fm Jun's 2-year bottom at 1.1934 has possibly ended n would head to 1.2072 (70.7% r fm 1.1934-1.2406), o/s readings on hourly indicators woukd keep price abv 1.2041. Only daily close abv 1.2162 risks 1.2212.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
