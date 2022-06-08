Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

1.2558

55 HR EMA

1.2542

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

58

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

1.2728 - 50% r of 1.3299-1.2156.

1.2666 - May's 1-month high.

1.2630 - May 31 NY high.

Support

1.2573 - Hourly sup.

1.2535 - Tue's European morning too (now sup).

1.2482 - Tue's NY low.

GBP/USD - 1.2577.. Cable continued to swing wildly y'day. Although price fell at Asian open on long liquidation in sterling after UK PM Johnson survived 'no confidence' vote n hit 1.2431, cable quickly rallied n hit 1.2600 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. However, cable's rally to 1.2666 last week would bring consolidation n a weekly close abv 1.2728 may risk stronger retrace. twd 1.2728. Below 1.2472 may head back twd 1.2156.

Today, cable's rally fm Tue's 2-week low of 1.2431 to as high as 1.2600 suggests pullback fm May's 1-month peak at 1.2666 has possibly ended n rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains, a daily close abv 1.2630 would bring re-test of 1.2666. Only below 1.2535/40 risks 1.2477/82, break, 1.2431.