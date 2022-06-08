Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Jun 2022 01:01GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.2558
55 HR EMA
1.2542
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
1.2728 - 50% r of 1.3299-1.2156.
1.2666 - May's 1-month high.
1.2630 - May 31 NY high.
Support
1.2573 - Hourly sup.
1.2535 - Tue's European morning too (now sup).
1.2482 - Tue's NY low.
GBP/USD - 1.2577.. Cable continued to swing wildly y'day. Although price fell at Asian open on long liquidation in sterling after UK PM Johnson survived 'no confidence' vote n hit 1.2431, cable quickly rallied n hit 1.2600 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. However, cable's rally to 1.2666 last week would bring consolidation n a weekly close abv 1.2728 may risk stronger retrace. twd 1.2728. Below 1.2472 may head back twd 1.2156.
Today, cable's rally fm Tue's 2-week low of 1.2431 to as high as 1.2600 suggests pullback fm May's 1-month peak at 1.2666 has possibly ended n rising hourly indicators signal upside bias remains, a daily close abv 1.2630 would bring re-test of 1.2666. Only below 1.2535/40 risks 1.2477/82, break, 1.2431.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 as the dollar strengthens amid rebounding Treasury yields. The data from the EU showed that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%, but failed to help the euro find demand.
USD/JPY keeps rallying towards 134.00 amid firmer yields, policy contrast
USD/JPY skyrockets towards 134.00, the highest level since early 2002, as a rebound in the US Treasury yields joins fears of further widening of the Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence. The US dollar strength also boosts the pair amid a damp mood.
Gold Price looks to retest $1,835 amid bear cross, firmer yields ahead of US inflation
Gold Price fades the bounce off weekly low, 200-DMA. Fears of global recession, anxiety ahead of key data/events weigh on XAU/USD. Options market keeps bearish bias intact, ECB, US CPI in focus.
Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!