Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 01 Jun 2022 00:28GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.2609

55 HR EMA

1.2614

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

50

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.2728 - 50% r of 1.3299-1.2156.

1.2666 - Last Fri's 1-month high.

1.2631 - Tue's European high.

Support

1.2551 - Last Thur's low (Reuters).

1.2524 - May 19 high (now sup).

1.2500 - May 20 high (now sup).

GBP/USD - 1.2611.. Cable went through a roller-coaster Tue's session. Although price fell in tandem with euro fm 1.2655 (AUS) to 1.2591 in Europe n rebounded to 1.2631, cable then tumbled to 1.2561 in NY b4 rallying to 1.2630.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. However, cable's rally to 1.2666 last week would bring consolidation n a weekly close abv 1.2728 may risk stronger retrace. twd 1.2728. Below 1.2472 may head back twd 1.2156.

Today, as Tue's break of Fri's 1.2586 low to 1.2561 signals recent strg upmove fm May's 1.2156 bottom has made a temp. top at 1.2666 (Fri), downside bias for stronger retrace. to 1.2551, bullish convergences on such a move would keep price abv 1.2500/10. Only abv 1.2666 risks 1.2690/00 b4 correction occurs.