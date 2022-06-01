Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 01 Jun 2022 00:28GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.2609
55 HR EMA
1.2614
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.2728 - 50% r of 1.3299-1.2156.
1.2666 - Last Fri's 1-month high.
1.2631 - Tue's European high.
Support
1.2551 - Last Thur's low (Reuters).
1.2524 - May 19 high (now sup).
1.2500 - May 20 high (now sup).
GBP/USD - 1.2611.. Cable went through a roller-coaster Tue's session. Although price fell in tandem with euro fm 1.2655 (AUS) to 1.2591 in Europe n rebounded to 1.2631, cable then tumbled to 1.2561 in NY b4 rallying to 1.2630.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 in Jun 2021, subsequent selloff to a 23-month 1.2156 low in mid-May may confirms long-awaited correction has occured. However, cable's rally to 1.2666 last week would bring consolidation n a weekly close abv 1.2728 may risk stronger retrace. twd 1.2728. Below 1.2472 may head back twd 1.2156.
Today, as Tue's break of Fri's 1.2586 low to 1.2561 signals recent strg upmove fm May's 1.2156 bottom has made a temp. top at 1.2666 (Fri), downside bias for stronger retrace. to 1.2551, bullish convergences on such a move would keep price abv 1.2500/10. Only abv 1.2666 risks 1.2690/00 b4 correction occurs.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
