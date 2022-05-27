Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Rising fm o/s
21 HR EMA
1.2591
55 HR EMA
1.2570
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
64
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
One more rise b4 retreat.
Resistance
1.2675 - 100% proj. of 1.2156-1.2501 fm 1.2330.
1.2651 - 50% r of 1.3147-1.2156.
1.2638 - May's high (04).
Support
1.2551 - Fri's low (Reuters).
1.2525 - Hourly sup.
1.2472 - Tue's low.
GBP/USD - 1.2620. Cable also swung in voaltile manner in tandem with euro on Thur. Price initially rose to 1.2612 n retreated to 1.2551 at European open b4 climbing to 1.2620 but only to fall back to 1.2553 in NY b4 rebounding.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's strong rebound fm May's 23-month trough to 1.2524 last week may head twd 1.2638 but 1.2728 should hold n yield decline. Below 1.2297 would re-test 1.2156, then twd psychological 1.2000 handle.
Today, cable's present break of Thur's' 2-week 1.2620 top signals recent up move fm 1.2156 has resumed, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators may prevent strong gain abv 1.2651 n reckon 1.2675 would cap upside. Below 1.2551 (Thur's low Reuters) signal temp. top is made, 1.2525, then 1.2472/82.
