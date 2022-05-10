Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 10 May 2022 00:46GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
1.2329
55 HR EMA
1.2352
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.2452 - Last Wed's low (now res).
1.2412 - Apr's low (28).
1.2406 - Mon's high.
Support
1.2276 - Last Fri's 22-month low.
1.2262 - Mon's fresh 22-month low.
1.2219 - 61.8% proj. of 1.3090-1.2412 fm 1.2638.
GBP/USD - 1.2331.. Although cable swung broadly sideways abv Apr's 1.24 12 low last week, price briefly jumped in post-FOMC to 1.2638 Wed but only to tumble to 1.2325 after BOE's gloomy UK outlook Thur n later hit 1.2276 on Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.3000 in Mar, then to a 22-month trough of 1.2276 last Fri would extend to 1.2184, reckon 1.2000 handle would hold. Only abv 1.2638 may risk retracement twd 1.2823 in Jun.
Today, as Mon's 1.2262 low was accompanied with 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent short-covering bounce to 1.2406 would bring choppy swings, as long as res area 1.2406/12 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.2262, 1.2215/20. Only a daily close abv 1.2412 risks gain twd 1.2452.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
