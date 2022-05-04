Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 04 May 2022 00:25GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
1.2508
55 HR EMA
1.2521
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
43
14 HR DMI
0
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.2614 - Last Fri's high.
1.2587 - Mon's European high.
1.2530 - Last Fri's NY low (now res).
Support
1.2474 - Mon's low.
1.2448 - Hourly sup.
1.2412 - Last Thur's fresh 21-month trough.
GBP/USD - 1.2497.. Cable swung wildly in hectic trading on Tue. Price ratcheted higher in Asia to 1.2555 in European morning b4 retreating to 1.2493 but then rallied briefly to 1.2567 but only later to tumble to 1.2471 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.2973 in mid-Apr, then weakness to last week's 21-month trough of 1.2412 would extend to 1.2316, reckon 1.2252 sup may hold. Only abv 1.2697 may risk retrace. twd 1.2823.
Today, cable's erratic fall fm 1.2614 (Fri) to 1.2471 suggests correction fm Thur's 21-month bottom at 1.2412 has ended there n as long as 1.2567 res holds, re-test of 1.2412 is envisaged, reckon 1.2380/90 may contain downside. Only abv 1.2567 'prolongs' choppy swings n risks gain to 1.2587, 1.2610/14.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
