Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 04 May 2022 00:25GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Oversold

21 HR EMA

1.2508

55 HR EMA

1.2521

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

0

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.2614 - Last Fri's high.

1.2587 - Mon's European high.

1.2530 - Last Fri's NY low (now res).

Support

1.2474 - Mon's low.

1.2448 - Hourly sup.

1.2412 - Last Thur's fresh 21-month trough.

GBP/USD - 1.2497.. Cable swung wildly in hectic trading on Tue. Price ratcheted higher in Asia to 1.2555 in European morning b4 retreating to 1.2493 but then rallied briefly to 1.2567 but only later to tumble to 1.2471 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.2973 in mid-Apr, then weakness to last week's 21-month trough of 1.2412 would extend to 1.2316, reckon 1.2252 sup may hold. Only abv 1.2697 may risk retrace. twd 1.2823.

Today, cable's erratic fall fm 1.2614 (Fri) to 1.2471 suggests correction fm Thur's 21-month bottom at 1.2412 has ended there n as long as 1.2567 res holds, re-test of 1.2412 is envisaged, reckon 1.2380/90 may contain downside. Only abv 1.2567 'prolongs' choppy swings n risks gain to 1.2587, 1.2610/14.