Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 27 Apr 2022 01:25GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Oversold
21 HR EMA
1.2632
55 HR EMA
1.2717
Trend hourly chart
Dow
Hourly Indicators
Oversold
13 HR RSI
22
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent downtrend.
Resistance
1.2730 - Hourly res.
1.2697 - Mon's low (now res).
1.2636 - Hourly res.
Support
1.2561 - Intra-day 21-month low.
1.2500 -Psychological handle.
1.2480 - Jul 14 2020 low.
GBP/USD - 1.2582.. Although cable staged a recovery to 1.2772 in Asia on Tue, price then tumbled in tandem with euro in Europe n later hit a 21-month bottom of 1.2571 (NY), then 1.2561 in Australia today b4 stabilsing.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.2973 in mid-Apr, then last Fri's break there to an 18-month trough of 1.2823 would extend twd psychological 1.2500 handle, reckon 1.2480 may hold. Ab 1.2823 risks 1.3000.
Today, as current price is trading below 21-hr n 55-hr emas, suggesting downside bias remains for further weakness after consolidation, o/sold readings on hourly indicators should keep cable abv 1.2500 handle. Only abv 1.2635/40 signals temporary low is possibly made n heads back twd 1.2697 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
