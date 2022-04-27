Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 27 Apr 2022 01:25GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Oversold

21 HR EMA

1.2632

55 HR EMA

1.2717

Trend hourly chart

Dow

Hourly Indicators

Oversold

13 HR RSI

22

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent downtrend.

Resistance

1.2730 - Hourly res.

1.2697 - Mon's low (now res).

1.2636 - Hourly res.

Support

1.2561 - Intra-day 21-month low.

1.2500 -Psychological handle.

1.2480 - Jul 14 2020 low.

GBP/USD - 1.2582.. Although cable staged a recovery to 1.2772 in Asia on Tue, price then tumbled in tandem with euro in Europe n later hit a 21-month bottom of 1.2571 (NY), then 1.2561 in Australia today b4 stabilsing.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.2973 in mid-Apr, then last Fri's break there to an 18-month trough of 1.2823 would extend twd psychological 1.2500 handle, reckon 1.2480 may hold. Ab 1.2823 risks 1.3000.

Today, as current price is trading below 21-hr n 55-hr emas, suggesting downside bias remains for further weakness after consolidation, o/sold readings on hourly indicators should keep cable abv 1.2500 handle. Only abv 1.2635/40 signals temporary low is possibly made n heads back twd 1.2697 later.