Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 22 Apr 2022 00:37GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences
21 HR EMA
1.3039
55 HR EMA
1.3040
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
43
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3147 - Last week's high (Thur).
1.3108 - Apr 06 high.
1.3090 - Thur's high.
Support
1.2996 - Wed's low.
1.2981 - This week's low (Tue).
1.2973 - Apr's 17-month low (13).
GBP/USD - 1.3029.. Although cable also ratcheted higher to session of 1.3090 in Europe to 1.3090 due to rally in euro, price swung in choppy fahsion in volatile NY trading b4 falling to 1.3023 due to broad-based USD's strength.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3000 in mid-Mar would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3182 signals temporary low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3299 in May.
Today, cable's erratic rise this week fm 1.2981 (Tue) to 1.3090 suggests choppy swings abv Apr's 1.2973 bottom would continue, y'day's decline has retained bearishness, below 1.2996 (Wed) would re-test 1.2973, break would extend MT downtrend to 1.2946 Mon. Only abv 1.3090 risk 1.3015/20 b4 retreat.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
