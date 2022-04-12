Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 12 Apr 2022 00:08GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3029
55 HR EMA
1.3039
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
46
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall.
Resistance
1.3108 - Last Wed's high.
1.3084 - Thur's reaction high fm 1.3053.
1.3057 - Mon's high.
Support
1.2983 - Last Fri's fresh 16-month low.
1.2952 - 61.8% proj. of 1.3299-1.3046 fm 1.3108.
1.2925 - 50% proj. of 1.3749-1.3000 fm 1.3299.
GBP/USD - 1.3022.. Cable also swung wildly in tandem with euro on Mon. Price initally edged higher to 1.3042 (NZ) n fell to 1.2990 on soft UK GDP but rallied to 1.3057 on cross-buying in sterling b4 retreating to 1.3019 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec sig- nals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3000 in mid-Mar would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3182 signals temporary low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3299.
Today, cable's brief break of 1.3000 to 1.2983 Fri signals MT downtrend has finally resumed n would head to 1.2952 after consolidation, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators should keep price abv 1.2925. On the upside, only abv 1.3084 may risk stronger gain to 1.3106/08 b4 prospect of another fall.
