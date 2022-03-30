Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Mar 2022 01:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.3101
55 HR EMA
1.3119
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
47
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.3204 - 61.8% r of 1.3299-1.3052.
1.3175 - 50% r of 1.3299-1.3052.
1.3159 - Tue's high.
Support
1.3052 - Tue's 10-day low.
1.3043 - Mar 16 NY low.
1.3000 - Mar's 16-month low (15).
GBP/USD - 1.3097.. Although cable swung sideways in Asia on Tue n briefly rose to 1.3115 in European morning, price fell to a 10-day low of 1.3052 on cross -selling in sterling b4 rallying in tandem with euro to 1.3159 in NY b4 down.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3000 in mid-Mar would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3194 signals temporary low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3272.
Today, despite staging a strg bounce fm 1.3052 to 1.3159, subsequent fall to 1.3060 suggests downside bias remains for decline fm 1.3299 to head to 1.3025/35 after consolidation, bullish convergences on hourly indicators should keep price above 1.3000. Only daily close abv 1.3159 risks gain to 1.3200/04.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
