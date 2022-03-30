Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 30 Mar 2022 01:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.3101

55 HR EMA

1.3119

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

1.3204 - 61.8% r of 1.3299-1.3052.

1.3175 - 50% r of 1.3299-1.3052.

1.3159 - Tue's high.

Support

1.3052 - Tue's 10-day low.

1.3043 - Mar 16 NY low.

1.3000 - Mar's 16-month low (15).

GBP/USD - 1.3097.. Although cable swung sideways in Asia on Tue n briefly rose to 1.3115 in European morning, price fell to a 10-day low of 1.3052 on cross -selling in sterling b4 rallying in tandem with euro to 1.3159 in NY b4 down.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3000 in mid-Mar would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3194 signals temporary low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3272.

Today, despite staging a strg bounce fm 1.3052 to 1.3159, subsequent fall to 1.3060 suggests downside bias remains for decline fm 1.3299 to head to 1.3025/35 after consolidation, bullish convergences on hourly indicators should keep price above 1.3000. Only daily close abv 1.3159 risks gain to 1.3200/04.