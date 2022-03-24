Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Mar 2022 00:53GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

1.3215



55 HR EMA

1.3211

Trend hourly chart

Near term

Hourly indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

44

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias



Resistance

1.3299 - Wed's 2-1/2 week high.

1.3273 - Tue's high.

1.3236 - Prev. hourly sup (now res).



Support

1.3175 - Wed's low.

1.3121 - This week's low (Tue).

1.3088 - Last Thur's low.



GBP/USD - 1.3268.. Although cable continued recent winning streak n climbed abv Tue's 1.3273 top to a 2-1/2 week high of 1.3299 in Asia b4 retreating. Intra-day decline 'accelerated' in Europe n later tumbled to 1.3175 (NY).



On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's subsequent fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3028 last Fri would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3194 signals temp. low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3272.



Today, cable's selloff fm 1.3099 to as low as 1.3175 due to active sell- ing in sterling suggests 1st leg of correction fm Mar's 16-month bottom at 1.30 00 has ended there n falling hourly indicators would pressure price twd 1.3119 (61.8% r), reckon 1.3088 would hold. Only abv 1.3236 may risk 1.3270/73.