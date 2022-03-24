Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 24 Mar 2022 00:53GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
1.3215
55 HR EMA
1.3211
Trend hourly chart
Near term
Hourly indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
44
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.3299 - Wed's 2-1/2 week high.
1.3273 - Tue's high.
1.3236 - Prev. hourly sup (now res).
Support
1.3175 - Wed's low.
1.3121 - This week's low (Tue).
1.3088 - Last Thur's low.
GBP/USD - 1.3268.. Although cable continued recent winning streak n climbed abv Tue's 1.3273 top to a 2-1/2 week high of 1.3299 in Asia b4 retreating. Intra-day decline 'accelerated' in Europe n later tumbled to 1.3175 (NY).
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's subsequent fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3028 last Fri would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3194 signals temp. low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3272.
Today, cable's selloff fm 1.3099 to as low as 1.3175 due to active sell- ing in sterling suggests 1st leg of correction fm Mar's 16-month bottom at 1.30 00 has ended there n falling hourly indicators would pressure price twd 1.3119 (61.8% r), reckon 1.3088 would hold. Only abv 1.3236 may risk 1.3270/73.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
