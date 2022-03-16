Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 16 Mar 2022 05:15GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3043
55 HR EMA
1.3049
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more fall
Resistance
1.3125 - Last Fri's high.
1.3097 - 50% r of 1.3194-1.3000.
1.3088 - Tue's high.
Support
1.3000 - Tue's fresh 16-month low.
1.2987 - 61.8% proj. of 1.3418-1.3083 fm 1.3194.
1.2915 - Nov 04 2020 low.
GBP/USD – 1.3042.. Although cable extended recent downtrend to a fresh 16-month low of 1.3000 in Asia y'day, short covering lifted price to 1.3051 in Europe n cable later climbed to 1.3088 in NY b4 falling back to 1.3022.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hit- ting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's subsequent fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3028 last Fri would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3194 signals temp. low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3272.
Today, cable's weakness to 1.3000 suggests price would head to daily 1.2983 obj. after consolidation, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.2915. Only a daily close abv 1.3088 signals temp. low is in place n yield 1-2 days of consolidation but reckon 1.3125 would cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.