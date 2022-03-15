Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 15 Mar 2022 01:26GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3024

55 HR EMA

1.3052

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

39

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent decline

Resistance

1.3079 - Mon's high

1.3059 - Mon's Australian high

1.3028 - Last Fri's low (now res)

Support

1.3000 - Psychological handle

1.2987 - 61.8% proj. of 1.3418-1.3083 fm 1.3194

1.2915 - Nov 04 2020 low

GBP/USD - 1.3012. Although cable extended recent downtrend to 1.3013 in Asia on Mon, intra-day rally in euro lifted price to 1.3079 in NY morning b4 renewed selling interest emerged n later knocked cable to 1.3001.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Cable's subsequent fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then to 1.3028 last Fri would head twd 1.2831. On the upside, only daily close abv 1.3194 signals temp. low is made n risks stronger gain twd 1.3272.

Today, cable's weakness to a 16-month trough of 1.3001 suggests price would head to daily 1.2983 obj. after consolidation, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.2915. Only abv 1.3079 signals temp. low is in place n yield 1-2 days of consolidation but 1.3125 would cap upside.