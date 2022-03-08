Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Mar 202203:00GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3142
55 HR EMA
1.3205
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s.
13 HR RSI
37
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.3214 - Mon's NY high.
1.3162 - Dec 2021 low (now res).
1.3141 - Mon's European lorning low (now res).
Support
1.3102 - Mon's 14-month low.
1.3052 - 100% proj. of 1.3643-1.3277 fm 1.3418.
1.3000 - Psychological handle.
GBP/USD - 1.3198. Cable remained on the back foot yesterday n fell in tandem with euro due to safe-haven USD's buying vs G4 currencies in Europe, price met renewed selling at 1.3248 (NZ) n later tumbled to 1.3102 (NY) b4 stabilizing.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals a long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, subsequent fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then break there last week would head twd 1.3000. Abv 1.3317, 1.3487.
Today, Mon's selloff below Dec 2021 trough at 1.3162 to a 14-month trough at 1.3102 confirms MT downtrend would head to 1.3052 after consolidation, minor 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv psychological 1.3000 handles. Only abv 1.3186 may risk 1.3210/14 b4 down.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
