Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 08 Mar 202203:00GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3142

55 HR EMA

1.3205

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s.

13 HR RSI

37

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent decline.

Resistance

1.3214 - Mon's NY high.

1.3162 - Dec 2021 low (now res).

1.3141 - Mon's European lorning low (now res).

Support

1.3102 - Mon's 14-month low.

1.3052 - 100% proj. of 1.3643-1.3277 fm 1.3418.

1.3000 - Psychological handle.



GBP/USD - 1.3198. Cable remained on the back foot yesterday n fell in tandem with euro due to safe-haven USD's buying vs G4 currencies in Europe, price met renewed selling at 1.3248 (NZ) n later tumbled to 1.3102 (NY) b4 stabilizing.



On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals a long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, subsequent fall to 1.3273 (Feb), then break there last week would head twd 1.3000. Abv 1.3317, 1.3487.



Today, Mon's selloff below Dec 2021 trough at 1.3162 to a 14-month trough at 1.3102 confirms MT downtrend would head to 1.3052 after consolidation, minor 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv psychological 1.3000 handles. Only abv 1.3186 may risk 1.3210/14 b4 down.