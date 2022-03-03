Daily GBP/USD technical outlook

Last Update At 03 Mar 2022 01:20GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

1.3353

55 HR EMA

1.3381

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot.

13 HR RSI

37

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Marginal gain b4 retreat.

Resistance

1.3487 - Feb 15 low (now res).

1.3438 - Last Fri's high.

1.3407 - Wed's high.

Support

1.3355 - Prev. hourly res (now sup).

1.3310 - Wed's NY low.

1.3272 - Wed's fresh 2-month low.



GBP/USD - 1.3385. Although cable met renewed selling at 1.3339 in Asia n fell marginally below last week's 1.3273 low to a fresh 2-month trough of 1.32 72 in Europe, active buying in sterling helped price rally to 1.3407 in NY.



On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, subsequent fall to 1.3359 (Jan), then break there last week would head twd 1.3162. Abv 1.3487, 1.3642/43.



Today, as Wed's 1.3272 low was also accompanied with 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent rally to 1.3407 suggests temp. bottom is made n 1-2 days of choppy swings are in store, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators would limit gain to 1.3438 n yield retreat, below 1.3355, 1.3305/10.