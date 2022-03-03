Daily GBP/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 03 Mar 2022 01:20GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
1.3353
55 HR EMA
1.3381
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot.
13 HR RSI
37
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Marginal gain b4 retreat.
Resistance
1.3487 - Feb 15 low (now res).
1.3438 - Last Fri's high.
1.3407 - Wed's high.
Support
1.3355 - Prev. hourly res (now sup).
1.3310 - Wed's NY low.
1.3272 - Wed's fresh 2-month low.
GBP/USD - 1.3385. Although cable met renewed selling at 1.3339 in Asia n fell marginally below last week's 1.3273 low to a fresh 2-month trough of 1.32 72 in Europe, active buying in sterling helped price rally to 1.3407 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Having said that, cable's impressive rally to 1.3749 in early Jan confirms temp. low made, subsequent fall to 1.3359 (Jan), then break there last week would head twd 1.3162. Abv 1.3487, 1.3642/43.
Today, as Wed's 1.3272 low was also accompanied with 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent rally to 1.3407 suggests temp. bottom is made n 1-2 days of choppy swings are in store, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators would limit gain to 1.3438 n yield retreat, below 1.3355, 1.3305/10.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
